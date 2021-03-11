$62.50 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report sales of $62.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $63.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $51.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $298.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRI. Macquarie increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,101. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

