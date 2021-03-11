Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $62.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $298.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.27. 84,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.