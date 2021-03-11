Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.28 and the highest is $14.70. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $5.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $49.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.75 to $64.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $68.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $91.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

AMZN traded up $110.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,062.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,961,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,665. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,218.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,198.32.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

