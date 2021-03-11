Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $19.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.63. 453,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.