Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. TransDigm Group reported earnings per share of $5.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

NYSE TDG traded down $16.82 on Tuesday, hitting $589.48. The stock had a trading volume of 324,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,348. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $625.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.70.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $33,135,471 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

