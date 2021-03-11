Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $3.28. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $389.67. 731,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $430,482,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

