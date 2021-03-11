Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.05. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. 2,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.