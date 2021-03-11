Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $80,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 1,863,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.