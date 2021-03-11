$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grubhub.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter worth $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.96.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.