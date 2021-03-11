$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $869.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Argus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.06.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $342.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $403.00.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock valued at $45,528,294. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

