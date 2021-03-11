-$0.11 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

FSLY traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 240,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,024,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,175 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 62.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fastly by 1,005.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

