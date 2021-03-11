Zacks: Brokerages Expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.22 Million

Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will post $297.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.10 million. USANA Health Sciences reported sales of $266.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on USNA shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $354,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,313.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USNA traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

