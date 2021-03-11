Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post earnings per share of $5.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.20 and the lowest is $4.85. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $20.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.84. 622,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,580. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

