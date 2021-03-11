Barrington Research Lowers Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $120.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $36,755,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

