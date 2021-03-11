LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $107.17 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

