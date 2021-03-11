LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $107.17 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after acquiring an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
