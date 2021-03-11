MTS Systems’ (MTSC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of MTSC opened at $58.26 on Monday. MTS Systems has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.