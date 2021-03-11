Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $127.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.