Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $122.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.
NYSE:EXR opened at $127.73 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
