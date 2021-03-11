Sidoti Upgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to “Buy”

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.80.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 11.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 56.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 120,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HNI by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.