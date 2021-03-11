Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.26 on Monday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Inseego by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

