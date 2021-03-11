SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $52.99 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,293.71 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

