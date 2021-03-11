Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $88.00 at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $85.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.