Morgan Stanley Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

