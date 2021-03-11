William Blair Initiates Coverage on Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LHDX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Lucira Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

LHDX opened at $13.46 on Monday. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

