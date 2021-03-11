Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, an increase of 282.9% from the February 11th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $$46.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

