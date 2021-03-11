Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Expands By 261.5%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

GMDMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GMDMF stock remained flat at $$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

