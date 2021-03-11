CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.62. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. 122,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,677. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.