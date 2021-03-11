$3.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post earnings of $3.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.88. FedEx reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $17.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $18.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $20.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $6.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.93. 135,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,914. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.