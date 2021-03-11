SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce sales of $87.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the highest is $88.63 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $74.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $365.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $367.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $402.01 million, with estimates ranging from $389.01 million to $411.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $103.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

