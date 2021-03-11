$0.82 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. 14,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sanmina by 199.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 19,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

