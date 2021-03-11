Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.48. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. 95,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,651. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

