$8.80 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to announce $8.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.70 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.03 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,301,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,969,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,282,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,383,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRIX traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 27,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

