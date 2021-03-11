Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.10. 3,058,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,716,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

