Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.60. 9,757,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 9,590,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

