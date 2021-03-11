easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.23

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EJTTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

