easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.23

Mar 11th, 2021


easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EJTTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94.

About easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

