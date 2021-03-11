Vidulum Trading 38.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Vidulum has a market cap of $397,812.18 and approximately $2,557.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 270% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

