Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 134,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,838. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

