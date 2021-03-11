Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $8,594,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 120,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $99,034,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.72. 39,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,201. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

