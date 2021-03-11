Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.12 and its 200 day moving average is $184.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $233.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

