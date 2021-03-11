Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 57.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 344,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,353,707. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

