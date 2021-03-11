The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $72.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,385. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

