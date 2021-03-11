Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.04

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 2281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

MBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

