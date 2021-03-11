ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.11

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.