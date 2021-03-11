Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.53. Code Chain New Continent shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

