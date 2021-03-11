Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.