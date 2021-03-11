Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRTA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the third quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at $4,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forterra by 3,250.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 348,462 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

