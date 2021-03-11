Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) PT Raised to $14.00

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 454,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

