Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,550.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,366.79 on Monday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,168.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,989.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.