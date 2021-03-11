Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Rises By 722.2%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 722.2% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Shares of IPCFF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on International Petroleum from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

