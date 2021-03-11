Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Raised to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold a total of 109,404 shares of company stock worth $1,977,820 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

