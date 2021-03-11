Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $267.00. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

NYSE:ACN opened at $254.37 on Monday. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

